TheStreet Upgrades Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) to B

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,585,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.