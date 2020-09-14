TheStreet Lowers Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MTW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Manitowoc stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.52 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.91. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1,450.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 314,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 294,292 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Litespeed Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

