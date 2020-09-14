TheStreet Downgrades i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research raised i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $656.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 1.30. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 406.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

