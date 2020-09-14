Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Gap Down to $2.59

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.59, but opened at $2.40. Theratechnologies shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.41.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Theratechnologies by 230.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Theratechnologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Theratechnologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.