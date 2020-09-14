TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Major Shareholder Sells $4,093,182.09 in Stock

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

