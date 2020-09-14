Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Receives $96.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

