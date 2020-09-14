Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLPFY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $153.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.01. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $83.16 and a 52-week high of $158.68.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

