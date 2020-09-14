TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLGHY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get TELENET GRP HLD/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELENET GRP HLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.