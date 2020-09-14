TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TLGHY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $24.75.

About TELENET GRP HLD/ADR

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

