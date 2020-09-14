TD Securities Boosts Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Price Target to $4.00

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

SGSVF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. Sabina Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

