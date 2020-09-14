TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TapImmune’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). TapImmune reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on MRKR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.79. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

