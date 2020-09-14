Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 390,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNEYF shares. Raymond James upgraded Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.87.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

