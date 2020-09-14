Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 430,632 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $84.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

