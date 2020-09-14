Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. New Street Research began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of TSM opened at $80.41 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.