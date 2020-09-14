Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.91.
SYF opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after buying an additional 3,860,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after buying an additional 2,349,717 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.
