Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.91.

SYF opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after buying an additional 13,561,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after buying an additional 3,860,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after buying an additional 2,349,717 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

