Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.38

News coverage about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Switch earned a media sentiment score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Switch’s analysis:

Get Switch alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Switch has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.