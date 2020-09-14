SVB Leerink Trims Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Target Price to $1.50

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.70.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

NYSE MNK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.00.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.19 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.