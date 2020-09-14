Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.21. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNSS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82,080 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

