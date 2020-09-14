Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Short Interest Update

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the August 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summer Infant stock. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Summer Infant comprises approximately 0.9% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 5.28% of Summer Infant worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUMR stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

