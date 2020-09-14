Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:JADSF opened at $0.80 on Friday. Jadestone Energy has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.