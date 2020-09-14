Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Sells $229,050.00 in Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SF opened at $52.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.64. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 162,444 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,210,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.