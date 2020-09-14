Stephens Boosts Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $24.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Cutera stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $299.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 11,540 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,307.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $50,470.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cutera by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cutera by 25.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

