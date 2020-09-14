Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sells $322,445.20 in Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stepan stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.74. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stepan by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Stepan by 64.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stepan by 173.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

