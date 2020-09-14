Stealth Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Stealth has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $6,301.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004702 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001224 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001050 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00031500 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,929,082 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

