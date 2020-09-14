Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $174,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.73. 73,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,967,451. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

