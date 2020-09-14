Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Sells $70,320.00 in Stock

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $957,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SXI opened at $58.90 on Monday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.47.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standex Int’l has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 719,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 185,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 38,617 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 351,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 75,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 220,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

