Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CTO Sells $568,480.00 in Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $568,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $579,700.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $572,390.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $449,650.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $1,049,320.00.

Shares of SPT opened at $32.31 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 882.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 678,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 350,346 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,586,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 304,370 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.