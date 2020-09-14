Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Purchases $235,000.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STXB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.
