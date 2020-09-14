Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Purchases $235,000.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $28.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 996,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 687,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STXB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

