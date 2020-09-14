Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.