Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

