Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.70. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a market cap of $73.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 16.62%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 254,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 107,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 106,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

