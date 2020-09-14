Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in August

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPMMY stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPMMY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DNB Markets raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

