SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWinds has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and SolarWinds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.54 -$45.10 million $0.21 9.29 SolarWinds $932.53 million 6.47 $18.64 million $0.76 25.39

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile. Cheetah Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cheetah Mobile and SolarWinds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWinds 3 2 6 0 2.27

SolarWinds has a consensus price target of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Given SolarWinds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and SolarWinds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile -12.14% 5.26% 3.52% SolarWinds 3.12% 9.33% 4.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SolarWinds beats Cheetah Mobile on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

