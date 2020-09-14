Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Sells $891,605.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

