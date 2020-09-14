Silver Viper Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Silver Viper Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.21.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.