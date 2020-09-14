Sidoti Begins Coverage on Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dmc Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dmc Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $54.11.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dmc Global will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $43,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 5.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Dmc Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

