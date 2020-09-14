SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) & T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Critical Comparison

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SI-Bone has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SI-Bone and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-Bone -68.27% -51.27% -32.29% T2 Biosystems -545.93% N/A -128.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of SI-Bone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SI-Bone and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-Bone 0 0 6 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 2 3 0 2.60

SI-Bone presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than SI-Bone.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SI-Bone and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-Bone $67.30 million 9.32 -$38.40 million ($1.55) -14.13 T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 23.42 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -1.02

SI-Bone has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SI-Bone beats T2 Biosystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it is developing Candida Auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; and T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

