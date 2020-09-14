Short Interest in WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Expands By 80.0%

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

