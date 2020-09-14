Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Increases By 104.2%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the August 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UNPSF stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

