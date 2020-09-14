Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Increases By 104.2%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the August 15th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UNPSF stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
About Uni-President China
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.