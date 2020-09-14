Short Interest in Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Declines By 76.9%

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of STBI opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sturgis Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

