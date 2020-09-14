Short Interest in Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Expands By 327.8%

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSDOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

