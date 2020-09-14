Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Declines By 76.5%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of SNPHY opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial; and DE-117.

