Short Interest in Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Grows By 160.9%

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,800 shares, an increase of 160.9% from the August 15th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of WEBJF opened at $2.38 on Monday. Sands China has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

A number of analysts have commented on WEBJF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sands China from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

