Short Interest in Saint Jean Carbon Inc (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Rises By 318.2%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Saint Jean Carbon stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Saint Jean Carbon has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Saint Jean Carbon
