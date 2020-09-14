Short Interest in Saint Jean Carbon Inc (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Rises By 318.2%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (OTCMKTS:TORVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 318.2% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Saint Jean Carbon stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Saint Jean Carbon has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Saint Jean Carbon Inc researches, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the graphite, gold, molybdenum, lithium, copper, and rhenium properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Torch River Resources Ltd.

