Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Drops By 42.0%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PVCT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 276,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PVCT opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase III study for cutaneous melanoma; completed Phase II study for metastatic melanoma; completed Phase I study for liver and breast cancers; and phase 1b/2 study for pembrolizumab.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.