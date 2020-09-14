Short Interest in HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rises By 323.7%

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 323.7% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

BOSSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HUGO BOSS AG/S alerts:

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.