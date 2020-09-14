Short Interest in HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Rises By 323.7%

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 323.7% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

BOSSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

