Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Increases By 66.0%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,100 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the August 15th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
HNHPF stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
