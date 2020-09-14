Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Increases By 66.0%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.-ADR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,100 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the August 15th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HNHPF stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides integrated electronics manufacturing services in Ireland, the United States, China, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company primarily manufactures, sells, and services connectors, telecommunication and computer cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

