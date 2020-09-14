Short Interest in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Drops By 42.3%

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $16.27 on Monday. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Get Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,000 shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $51,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,779.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,828 shares of company stock valued at $196,868 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 389,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.