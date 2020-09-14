Short Interest in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Rises By 65.7%

FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at $128.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FirstService by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 668,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 1.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FirstService by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.