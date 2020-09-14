Short Interest in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Decreases By 50.0%

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

