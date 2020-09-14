Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Grows By 53.3%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN remained flat at $$3.09 during trading hours on Monday. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.63. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Epsilon Energy by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

