Short Interest in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) Declines By 47.7%

ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the August 15th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of ENGlobal at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,314. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

ENG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ENGlobal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded ENGlobal from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.